(WSVN) - A Virginia man set the bar for Valentine’s Day pretty high.

He gave his wife a scratch-off ticket worth $10 million.

The man bought the ticket before Valentine’s Day, scratched off the ticket and saw it was a winner.

He then gifted it to his wife on the holiday.

