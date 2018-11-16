Man gets less than 3 years for raping woman while she died of overdose

SNOHMISH COUNTY, Wash. (WSVN) — A man was sentenced to just 34 months in prison after he admitted to raping a young woman who was dying from an overdose.

According to KOMO, 20-year-old Brian Varela pleaded guilty to second degree murder, third-degree rape and unlawful disposal of remains.

Varela admitted to raping 18-year-old Alyssa Noceda in February while the young woman overdosed in his bedroom.

According to the Herald, Varela admitted to giving Noceda a mix of drugs that made her pass out within two minutes.

Varela did nothing to help Noceda, and sent photos to his friends of her nearly-naked body, with comments like “LOL” and “But not joking she od bruh.”

Varela then tried to cover up Noceda’s death and tried to dispose of her body. However, he was caught by police.

A judge sentenced Varela to only 2 years 10 months in prison, Thursday.

The judge said she felt the sentence was inadequate, but it was the most time she could give under state law, considering the charges and Varela’s lack of a criminal history.

Noceda’s mother, Gina Pierson, said she hopes to take the case to the state legislature and challenge the sentencing guidelines.

“It’s a joke,” Pierson told KOMO. “Usually people who do stuff like this don’t get away with a slap on the wrist.”

