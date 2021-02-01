Man from Canada finds, returns library book nearly 82 years overdue

(WSVN) - A book nearly 82 years overdue is finally back where it belongs.

A man from Canada was cleaning out his home when he found a copy of “The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle” in his attic.

He later found out the book was checked out back in 1939.

Fortunately, the library stopped charging late fees last year.

The library is now looking for the woman who first borrowed the book.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.