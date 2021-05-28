(WSVN) - A man found just what he was looking for at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

Christian Liden found a 2.20 carot yellow diamond at the park.

The 26-year-old was looking for gems to use for an engagement ring.

A visitor found a 2.20-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park during a cross-country gemstone quest to design an engagement ring. https://t.co/qntAzP9Dv7 #ARStateParks #Diamonds pic.twitter.com/sEOXWFvJUw — Arkansas State Parks (@ARStatePark) May 25, 2021

Park officials said it is one of the largest diamonds found at the park.

Liden said the diamond will be the main feature on his future fiancé’s engagement ring but that he is now on the hunt for Opals.

