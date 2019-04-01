Man dies after protecting daughter from boyfriend

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — A man lost his life, according to police, after he was assaulted while protecting his daughter from her boyfriend.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 29, Eric Garcia asked his daughter’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Jamie Garcia to leave the home after he heard him calling her derogatory names.

Police said Apodaca had lived at the family home for 10 days and had been dating Garcia’s daughter for a month.

Witnesses said Apodaca left the home, but returned and started arguing with Garcia.

Apodaca then allegedly struck Garcia several times and punched his daughter, knocking out one of her teeth. Another person in the home was also injured.

Police said the fight then moved outside where Apodaca punched Garcia, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, police said Garcia’s daughter rushed to help her father, but Apocada hit her again.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered that he suffered a skull fracture and a herniated brain.

After being in a coma, family members announced on GoFundMe that Garcia had passed away.

Apodaca was arrested and faces several charges including aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, police are waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine if more charges will be filed.

