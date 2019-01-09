Man convicted on child porn charges dies from injuries suffered in prison

MILAN, Mich. (WSVN) — A man convicted on child porn charges has died from injuries he sustained in a fight in a Michigan prison.

According to the Detroit News, 40-year-old Christian Maire, the mastermind of an international child porn ring was killed less than a month into his 40-year sentence at Milan Federal Prison.

The attack left three other inmates injured, and at least one attacker was armed with a shiv. Two staff members also sustained minor injuries trying to break up the fight.

Maire was the leader of sex ring where members would pose as teenage boys on social media to lure underage girls into a private online chatroom and convince them to strip and perform sex acts.

Prosecutors said Maire handpicked members of the ring who shared computer skills and a sexual interest in girls ranging from infants to teens.

The Detroit News reports that at least five other members of the sex ring are incarcerated at the prison, and the attack has raised concerns for their safety.

