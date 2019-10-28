Man convicted of rape, child molestation accidentally released from Georgia prison

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — A man convicted of rape and child molestation was accidentally set free from a Georgia prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released in error from the Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia on Friday.

According to online records, Munoz-Mendez was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation.

Officials said all resources are being used to apprehend Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals.

Authorities recommend if you see Munoz-Mendez, call 911 and do not engage him.

If you have any information on Munoz-Mendez’s whereabouts, call 478-992-5111.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.