Man confesses to Miami Beach murder and other killings

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man wanted for his involvement in the murder of a Miami Beach man and arrested by New York Police has made a chilling confession.

It all began when Miami Beach Police officers discovered a body identified as 77-year-old Erik Stocker inside an apartment off of 15th Street and Michigan Avenue, around 6 p.m., on May 1.

Following their investigation, police identified 32-year-old Nicholas Brent Gibson as a suspect in Stocker’s murder.

Detectives began to track Gibson’s movement and determined he had traveled to New York City, where local police assisted in locating and apprehending him.

Miami Beach Police detectives traveled to New York on May 3 and interviewed Gibson after he was taken into custody, Sunday.

Officials said Gibson admitted to his involvement in the slaying of Stocker.

Police also said Gibson made additional statements regarding his involvement in six other homicides at an earlier point in his life throughout Georgia, Florida and California.

Detectives were able to recover physical evidence to support the murder charges against Gibson once he is returned to South Florida.

As for Gibson’s additional confessions, police are working to evaluate the information and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies in those states to determine the credibility of his statements.

