Man charged in killing of 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag

LOS ANGELES (AP/WSVN) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail.

Emiel Hunt was charged Tuesday with murder in the killing of Trinity Love Jones.

The girl’s body was found March 5 in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Hacienda Heights.

Hunt faces arraignment Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.

Authorities have not released information on the 38-year-old’s connection to the girl or information about how she was killed.

However, according to KTLA, family members of the child claim Hunt is the boyfriend of Trinity’s mother, Taquesta Graham.

Graham is currently in jail on an unrelated charge, according to Fox 11.

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.

If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison.

Hunt was in custody and could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.