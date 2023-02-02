(WSVN) - A person was caught on a dashcam running across six lanes of traffic on I-10 in Phoenix.

Drivers reach around 70 miles per hour.

In the video, a person can be seen running and then stopping in the middle of the interstate.

A semi-truck barely missing the person.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not yet located this person but did get a call about the incident.

