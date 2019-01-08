Man caught on camera licking stranger’s doorbell

SALINAS, Calif. (WSVN) — A California family is a little disturbed and disgusted after a man was caught on surveillance licking their doorbell.

Home surveillance shows a man, identified by police as Roberto Daniel Arroyo, spent about three hours lurking around a home in Salinas, California. The man is seen licking the family’s doorbell and appearing to relieve himself, KION reports.

Police also said the man took an extension cord in the front yard, but neighbors found it the next morning.

“Pretty creepy stuff,” said homeowner Dave Dungan.

“Comical in a sense, but we have to keep our eyes open make sure its nothing more than that,” said neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada.

Dungan, and his wife, Sylvia Dungan, were out of town at the time, but their kids were home.

However, the home’s surveillance system notified them when there is movement in front of their home.

“I thought, ‘Boy, there’s a lot of traffic.’ I go, ‘5:00 in the morning?’ My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. Well then who the heck is that?'” Sylvia Dungan said.

The Dungans just installed this new security system less than a month ago and police say it’s made their job easier

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” said Miguel Cabrera of Salinas Police.

Needles to say, the homeowners wiped off their doorbell after they found out what happened.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything,” Sylvia said.

Police are still looking for Arroyo, who could face petty theft and prowling, both misdemeanor charges.

