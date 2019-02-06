Man catches burglars robbing parent’s house, holds them at gun point until police arrive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSVN) — A man held three suspects accused of burglarizing his parent’s house at gunpoint until police arrived.

Cell phone video shows the moment a man near Greensboro held the three suspects at gun point.

The man, Stephen Routh, decided to take matters into his own hands after getting word of suspicious activity on his parents’ property.

“The policeman said it best, that they’re lucky I didn’t shoot them, cause I had every right to put a bullet in somebody.”

The trio didn’t take anything from the home, but they did ransack the inside.

