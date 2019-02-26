Man buys entire supply of Girl Scout cookies so kids could ‘get out of this cold’

(WSVN) - A generous South Carolina man offered to buy all of the cookies being sold by Girl Scouts outside of a store so they could stay out of the cold.

Kayla Dillard posted the act of kindness to Facebook where the post generated more than 8,500 shares and 12,000 likes.

“This man purchased 7 packs of cookies,” the caption read. “Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change.”

But it didn’t stop there.

The man returned and told the young girls to pack up their table after handing them $540 for their entire supply of Girl Scout cookies.

“I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold,” he reportedly said.

