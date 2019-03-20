Man breaks out dance routine after leading police on chase through Los Angeles

A man lead police on a chase before getting out of the car and performing a dance number on the side of the road in California.

Police chased after the driver through the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday night before the the man got out of the car, went to the side of the road and showed off his footwork.

The man danced for approximately 15 seconds as California Highway Patrol officers had their guns drawn on him.

Officers took the man into custody after his brief performance.

Charges against the driver are still pending.

