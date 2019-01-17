Man banned from Royal Caribbean after jumping off cruise ship

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — A Washington man has been banned from going on Royal Caribbean cruises after he jumped off the side of a ship.

Video posted to Instagram shows Nick Naydev jumping from the 11th floor of a cruise ship when it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas.

Naydev told Fox 13 that after he was banned form the ship, he was forced to find his own way home from the Bahamas and that he “did not think this through.”

“I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the internet,” Naydev said in a statement. “My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation and never thought this would be this serious.”

After his leap, Naydev said security officers told him to pack up his belongings and prepare to leave the ship immediately.

Naydev said police in the Bahamas were called to the scene, but they did not file any legal action.

However, he did say that he hopes that no one tries to copy him.

“I just hope I don’t inspire anyone to try this, because I don’t want to feel responsible for any injuries,” he told Fox 13.

