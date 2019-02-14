Man banned from Disneyland for displaying Trump banner

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) — A man who was banned from Disney World for displaying Trump signs in the park has now been banned from Disneyland for a similar practice.

According to Fox 11, a man identified as Dion Cini was kicked out of the park Wednesday after he displayed a large flag urging voters to reelect President Donald Trump over the side of a riverboat.

Video of the incident was shared to YouTube by a group called Radio Underland.

Cini livestreamed himself displaying the flag. Shortly after, he shared a photo of himself in front of the sign for the park, saying “Banned from Walt Disney World twice. Now banned from Disneyland once. Twice?”

Cini had recently been banned from Disney World in Orlando for displaying a Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom. Park rules prohibit the use of any signs, flags or banners.

According to Fox 11, Disneyland released a statement, saying “We welcome all guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners are not permitted on the premises. This person has been previously warned about this behavior, and we have taken appropriate steps to preserve other guests’ experiences.”

According to the rules listed for the park, flags, banners or signs used for commercial purposes or to incite a crowd are not allowed.

