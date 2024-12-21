MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they’ve got two people who killed a mother and daughter on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County earlier this year.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Antoine Harris was arrested in Miami Gardens on Friday.

Investigators said the other suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas is behind bars in Georgia on unrelated charges. He is expected to be extradited to Broward County.

Authorities said the pair shot at another car traveling north on the Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard back in June.

Detectives said Beatrice Saintvil and her 4-year-old daughter Janelle were struck by the bullets. Neither of them survived.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.