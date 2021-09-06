(CNN) — A man suspected of opening fire into a crowd on the street in Athens, Georgia, over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said.

Seven people were injured early Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, turned himself in to authorities in Wilkes County on Monday, police public information officer Shaun Barnett said.

Barnett said Williams was transferred to the Athens-Clarke County Jail by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, jail records show. He is being held on a $10,000 bond for one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and seven counts of aggravated assault.

As of Monday evening, it was unclear whether Williams had obtained an attorney.

CNN affiliate WSB reported the shooting happened in downtown Athens as students and fans filled the streets to celebrate the University of Georgia’s victory in football over Clemson. The game was Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. A large fight had broken out and during the fight, “a male suspect began discharging a firearm into the crowd that was fighting,” the release from the police department said.

All seven injured were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Detectives identified Williams as the suspect and said multiple arrest warrants have been issued stemming from the shooting.

