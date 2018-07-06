Man arrested for stealing teen’s Make America Great Again hat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSVN) — Police have arrested a Texas man accused of stealing a teen’s “Make America Great Again” hat and throwing a drink in the boy’s face.

According to Fox News, 16-year-old Hunter Richard was sitting in a Whataburger with a friend when a man grabbed his hat and threw his drink in his face before walking away, hat in hand.

The entire encounter was caught on camera.

“[Expletive] the President. You ain’t supporting [expletive],” the man is heard saying in the video. “This is going to go great in my [expletive] fireplace.”

“I support my President and, if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Richard said after the incident. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

According to KTRK, police later arrested 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, charging him with theft of a person. His bond has been set at $5,000.

