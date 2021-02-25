Man arrested after assault victim puts ‘Call 911’ sign on window

(WSVN) - A Pennsylvania woman in need of help made a quick decision that may have saved her life.

The woman was assaulted in her own home near Pittsburgh.

Unable to call for help, she put a sign up on the front window of her home in hopes someone would come to her rescue.

“Call 911” was written on a sheet of paper that was displayed on the window and a good Samaritan walking by did just that.

State police said it was a good thing that person noticed it and called authorities.

“He had smashed her phone so she was unable to make any phone calls to get help,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani.

James Vickers, 44, is the man who, police said, beat and strangled the woman when she tried to leave the house.

“Heads up on the victim’s part, you know, having to go through a traumatic incident like she just went through and then thought like, ‘My phone is damaged, I can’t make a phone call. What can I possibly do to try and get myself out of this horrible situation?'” said Limani.

According to police, Vickers had a knife on him when they arrived. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Officials said meth and pills were found inside of the home.

It isn’t the first time Vickers has come into trouble with the law. He pleaded guilty to simple assaults and strangulation stemming from two separate cases back in 2018.

Vickers faces similar charges this time around.

Police said the victim had visible injuries to her face but is expected to be OK.

“With all those things taken into consideration, we’re very lucky in this particular case that nothing else was worse than what it was,” said Limani.

Vickers is now facing assault, drug and strangulation charges.

He is due back in court in March.

