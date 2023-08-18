LAS VEGAS (WSVN) – A man has been arrested after, police say, he allegedly killed his girlfriend at a home in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 14, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received a notification regarding a possible injured individual at a residence, located in the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a male, identified as 50-year-old James Gina III, along with a deceased female victim.

Upon arrival, the LVMPD Homicide Section responded, and investigative efforts revealed that Gina was the boyfriend of the deceased victim and was considered the primary suspect in the case. He has been taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder involving the use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities urge individuals with any pertinent information concerning this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section either by phone at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 702-385-5555 or through their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

