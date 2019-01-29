Man arrested, accused of shoving face into women’s butts

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and accused of shoving his face into women’s butts.

According to Fox 8, Kernersville Police arrested Stefan Ryan Shuford on multiple counts of assault on a female and sexual battery.

Police said they received several reports of a man inappropriately touching women.

Police said Shuford is accused of sneaking up behind women and thrusting his face into their buttocks. In some cases, he was also accused of licking them.

Police said all of the incidents happened in areas where people were shopping.

Shuford is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

