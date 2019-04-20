Man accused of voting in Florida, then New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in the state and in Florida during the November 2018 general election.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Robert A. Bell was charged with knowingly checking in in Atkinson, New Hampshire, and casting a ballot there, after having already cast a ballot in Palm Coast, Florida.

Bell was released on bail Friday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 3. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a listed number was disconnected.

