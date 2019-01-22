Man accused of threatening to go on killing spree because he’s a virgin

PROVO, Utah (WSVN) — A Utah man has been arrested after he was accused of making threats to go on a killing spree targeting women because he didn’t have a girlfriend.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 13 Utah, police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Wayne Cleary after he posted threats on Facebook saying he was going to kill “as many girls as I see.”

Police said one post went as follows: “All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that. All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I’m ready to die and all the girls they turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see.”

Cleary also allegedly wrote, “There’s nothing more dangerous than man ready to die.”

Detectives said they were eventually able to get Cleary’s IP address and track his phone to a McDonald’s with the help of the FBI.

Cleary reportedly told detectives that he admitted to writing the post but deleted it when he started getting death threats.

According to the Denver Post, county records show Cleary was already on probation following a January 2018 conviction for stalking and making a repeated communication of domestic violence.

The 27-year-old was arrested on one count of threat of terrorism, a first-degree felony and violation of probation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.