Man accused of stealing daughter’s girl scout cookie money, faking burglary

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (WSVN) — A man has been accused of stealing the money from his daughter’s girl scout cookie sales and then faking a burglary to cover it up.

According to Fox 12, 40-year-old Brian Couture pleaded not guilty to charges of filing a false police report and improper use of an emergency system.

Police say Couture called 911 on March 6 to report that someone had broken into his home through a sliding glass door and he got into a struggle.

When police arrived to the home, Couture was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

The area was searched but no suspect was found.

Police said that Couture later admitted to staging the incident, Fox 12 reports. Police later determined that the incident was staged to cover up the theft of girl scout cookie money.

A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed that Couture is the father of a Girl Scout and there is around $740 in unaccounted for cookie sales in connection with this case.

“Since the March 18 arrest in this case, we have been in contact with the Forest Grove Police Department and are working with them to resolve the matter,” according to a statement from the Girl Scouts. “At this time, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is following our normal procedure to collect on funds owed. The stewardship of Girl Scout troop funds is a top priority for our organization, and that is our focus in this matter.”

