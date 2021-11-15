NEW YORK (WSVN) — A man accused of skipping a probation violation hearing in Miami-Dade County was arrested in New York City in connection with the rape of a woman.

Paulie Velez was apprehended on Saturday. He faces charges of rape, robbery and sexual abuse.

The suspect is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman in Central Park, last week.

New York City Police said surveillance video they released shows the suspect trying to sell the victim’s cellphone after the crime.

The woman is recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.