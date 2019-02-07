Man accused of repeatedly raping infant girl

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WSVN) — An Oregon man has been arrested after he was accused of raping a baby girl multiple times.

According to the Oregonian, officers arrested 30-year-old Edd Lahar and charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Officers say they began investigating Lahar after they received a tip that he had child porn on his phone. Investigators searched Lahar’s home and said they found evidence of sexual abuse.

According to KEZI, court documents state that the abuse took place from the time the infant was 2 months old up until she was 9 months old. Investigators said Lahar claimed the images were taken accidentally.

Police later found child pornography on Lahar’s computer that had been deleted.

According to jail records, Lahar’s bail has been set at $10 million.

