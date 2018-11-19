Man accused of raping 16-month-old child arrested in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WSVN) — A Tennessee man wanted for raping a 16-month-old child has been arrested in Alabama.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter, Sunday.

Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Porter was located and arrested in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Porter was accused of raping a 16-month-old child, causing injuries so severe, authorities believed the damage may be permanent.

Authorities are now transporting Porter to Tennessee to face charges.

