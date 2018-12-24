Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met on Tinder

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man accused of raping an underage girl he met through Tinder.

According to Fox 19, prosecutors said 21-year-old Travis McAdams initially met the 11-year-old through Tinder when she was portraying herself as a 16-year-old girl. The conversation eventually moved from Tinder to Snapchat.

The pair eventually met in person at a movie theater sometime between December 2017 and January 2018.

The child told detectives she went to use the bathroom and as she was walking out, McAdams put his arm around her neck, covered her mouth and raped her behind the building.

Police said McAdams met with the girl again after the first incident. Police also said McAdams knew the girl was only 11 years old at the time and continued to see her.

“She advised me that she was scared of McAdams, and that’s why she continued to see him a couple of other occasions after this because she was afraid of what he might do to her,” said Greendale Police Detective Sgt. Kendle Davis.

Police said the girl’s mother eventually found out and confronted McAdams. He tried to talk her out of reporting the incident.

However, police were eventually able to secure warrants and arrested McAdams. He is now being held on $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 surety bond.

