Man accused of killing stepson who was protecting mom during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Memphis man has been accused of killing his stepson who was protecting his mother during an argument.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WREG, Verles Morris fatally shot his 18-year-old stepson Kameron Porter after he got into an argument with the boy’s mother, Tasha Morris.

The affidavit states Porter had stepped in to defend his mother after she told her husband to leave. Police said while he was walking out the door, he pulled out a gun and then started firing, hitting Porter.

Police said Morris fled the scene, but he was eventually arrested and confessed to the shooting.

Neighbors heard the aftermath of the shooting.

“I heard her scream. She was screaming off the top of her lungs,” a neighbor told WREG. “He’s gone, he’s gone, he’s gone.”

Morris told police that fights between he and his wife are nothing new, and Porter would often get involved. However, Morris was never armed before.

Morris has since been charged with second-degree murder.

