WASHINGTON (AP) — The man charged with fatally shooting fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington as they were leaving an event at a Jewish museum told police after his arrest, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.”

That’s according to court documents released Thursday charging Elias Rodriguez, 31, with the Wednesday night attack.

The documents say the shooting was captured on surveillance video outside the museum, which authorities say showed Rodriquez firing at the victims several more times after they fell to the ground.

He faces charges including the murder of foreign officials and other crimes. He was due in court later Thursday, and the Justice Department scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

