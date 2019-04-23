Man accused of intentionally shooting son in face during fight with child’s mother

(WSVN) - A Michigan man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his son in the face during an argument with the child’s mom.

According to Fox News, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Glance faces multiple felony charges in connection to the shooting of his 2-year-old son.

According to MLive, prosecutors said Glance got into an argument with the boy’s mother, Nicole McCarthy, in their home when Glance allegedly held a pistol to the boy’s head and pulled the trigger. However, the gun malfunctioned.

“It was by some divine intervention that gun malfunctioned and his life was spared, but how much of it was really spared?” Jackson County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski told the newspaper.

Rezmierski said McCarthy tried to flee in a car, but investigators said he followed her outside with a shotgun and opened fire.

“He pointed the gun directly at his son and blew half of his face off,” she said.

The shotgun then malfunctioned and McCarthy was able to get away.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he was lasted listed in critical condition.

Glance was later arrested and is now being held on a $10 million bond.

