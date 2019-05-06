Man accused of fatally punching newborn son after losing video game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged after he was accused of fatally punching his newborn when he lost a video game.

According to a police report obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal, 26-year-old Anthony Trice was watching his infant son alone when he began losing a video game and threw the controller.

Police said Trice then struck his son in the head with his fist, giving him serious injuries.

Officials said Trice then picked up the child and walked into the kitchen to make a bottle when he dropped the infant.

According to WAVE, investigators Trice made his son a bottle and the set him up right and left him unattended while he went to the bathroom. When he came back, he noticed the child was in distress and called 911.

The infant was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Trice has since been charged with murder and child abuse. he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.