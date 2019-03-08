Man accused of breaking into Arizona home, making tortillas

PHOENIX (WSVN) — An Arizona man has been arrested on trespassing charges after he was accused of breaking into a home and making tortillas.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 10, Jerry Christopher Drane was arrested after officers were called to a Phoenix apartment on March 1.

According to one of the two women who live in the home, she was in her bedroom when she smelled something burning.

When she went to go check, she said she spotted Drane cooking tortillas on top of their electric stove.

The woman notified her roommate, who started yelling at the man to get out.

“I said to the man that you can take the food, whatever food you’re making, can you please leave,” said resident Alex Herron.

Drane reportedly left, but not before taking a can of soup, which he then ate on the balcony in front of the apartment.

“While I was talking on the phone with 911, my roommate told me the man was trying really hard to get in the door, to try and open the door really hard,” said Herron.

According to court documents, officers said they could smell alcohol on Drane’s breath, and he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and she couldn’t stand up straight.

“He seemed pretty drunk the way he was walking. A little bit wobbly,” said Herron.

Drane was arrested and released on his own recognizance. He has been prohibited from going to the apartment complex and drinking alcohol.

Herron said that while the incident is scary, she can laugh about it a little bit now.

“If there’s one thing that’s funny, I was planning to get rid of that can of soup, because I don’t like the chowder anyway, but he ate it for me so thank you for getting rid of it for me,” she said.

