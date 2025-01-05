ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Rhode Island man is under arrest after police said he body slammed a woman in a case of road rage in Massachusetts Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A shortly before 9 a.m. in Attleboro. Police said the man and woman were involved in a minor car crash when the woman hit the man’s car from behind.

A witness told police the man, identified as 26-year-old Gladior Kwesiah of Pawtucket, banged on the roof of Hailea Soares’ car and yanked her out of the car. The witness said Kwesiah and Soares were arguing and when she said to leave her alone, Kwesiah allegedly picked her up and body slammed her to the ground. A witness filmed the alleged encounter.

Police said they found Soares in the road, crying and bleeding from her head. She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with a broken knee, broken foot, an injury to her eye socket and a serious injury to her skull.

Soares, a mother to two young children, said she feared the worst.

“The only thing that I could think of was I knew that I was in the air and by the time that I realized I was in the air and I thought to myself, I might die right now, I had already hit the ground. It was like a weird sensation and I realized I was on the ground and I rolled over and there was blood dripping all over my hands.”

Kwesiah was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in serious injury, malicious destruction of property and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

