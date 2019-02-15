Man accused of binding dog’s mouth, legs, throwing him in a freezing ditch

HILLSBORO, Mo. (WSVN) — Deputies in Missouri have arrested a man accused of tying a dog up and leaving him to die in a ditch in freezing weather.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Missouri, a deputy on patrol found the small dog with all of his legs bound and his mouth tied shut. Investigators also said he also may have had a concussion.

After saving the dog, who they dubbed Jimmy, deputies eventually arrested 39-year-old Paul Garcia.

“We now have a subject in custody for this crime because of the patrol deputy, skilled crime scene technicians, fingerprint examiners and detectives,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

Deputies said Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around Jimmy’s mouth and legs before throwing the canine out the side of his car. Deputies said Jimmy was left on the side of the road until he was found by the deputy, 12 hours later.

Police said Jimmy is improving, and they shared a video of him at an animal hospital.

Garcia has been charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a bond of $50,000.

