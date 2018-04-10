Man accused of abducting, killing young man trying to buy PS4 for brother

TRENTON, N.J. (WSVN) — A man accused of abducting and killing a young man who was trying to buy a PlayStation for his younger brother has chosen to remain in jail.

According to Fox 29, police arrested 29-year-old Rufus Thompson, charging him for the murder of 20-year-old Danny Diaz-Delgado.

Diaz-Delgado’s body was found face down with his hands tied behind his back with a black electrical cord and pink duct tape around his face. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a police affidavit, Diaz-Delgado was trying to buy a PlayStation 4 through Facebook for his younger brother when he disappeared.

Detectives said there never was a PlayStation, NJ reported. Police later found an empty PS4 box inside Thompson’s home and a roll of pink duct tape along with a TV with a cut power cord.

According to the Associated Press, Thompson, who is a convicted burglar, was scheduled to appear in court last week for a detention hearing. However, his lawyer told the judge that Thompson instead waived his right to a hearing and decided to remain jailed until his case is resolved.

