HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — A Mallard duck was found with an arrow through its neck in a park located in Costa Mesa. The arrow, believed to have been shot from a crossbow, narrowly missed the bird’s trachea, providing a small ray of hope for the bird’s survival.

The Mallard was discovered by a 10-year-old girl from Silverado who noticed the bird’s distress and immediately called for help.

Wildlife experts from the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach were called to the scene and were able to safely sedate the bird and remove the arrow.

Despite the traumatic injury, the Mallard duck is now recovering at the center, much to the surprise of the staff.

“We can see the wall of the trachea up here and the arrow is right next to it, so it narrowly missed going through the trachea which we were very relieved to find out,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wood, who treated the bird.

Animal control officers are now working to get DNA off of the arrow in an attempt to prosecute the person responsible for this cruel act. Shooting an arrow at wildlife is illegal and considered a serious offense in California, and the perpetrator could face a hefty fine or even jail time.

In the meantime, the staff at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center are doing everything they can to ensure the Mallard duck makes a full recovery.

“He’s very lucky that the dart is out and his pain level seemed to decrease significantly as soon as the dart was out,” said Dr. Wood. “His breathing went back to normal and he started self-feeding quite quickly, so animals are so remarkable and so resilient.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of treating wildlife with respect and compassion. Shooting arrows at animals is not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous and can cause serious harm.

Animal advocates hope that the person responsible for this heinous act is brought to justice and that the Mallard duck makes a full recovery and can return to its natural habitat soon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.