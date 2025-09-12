WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — There was a smoky first quarter at the N.C. State-Wake Forest game Thursday night due to a food truck malfunction.

Smoke filled the air for several minutes amid that opening quarter of the matchup between instate Atlantic Coast Conference programs, coming from a barbecue truck for fans at Allegacy Stadium.

The ESPN broadcast showed footage of a worker in the truck using a fire extinguisher in the food-preparation area, though Wake Forest athletics spokesman Will Pantages said the heavy smoke that floated through the stadium was the result of a malfunctioning meat smoker.

Pantages said there were no injuries and that stadium workers briefly cleared the area, while the area firefighters were on hand to ensure everything was OK. Fans soon returned to the area, the truck remained open and the smoke had cleared well before halftime.

