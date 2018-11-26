Malfunctioning ATM in Texas dispenses $100 bills instead of $10 bills

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A malfunctioning ATM in Texas drew a crowd overnight after it started dispensing $100 bills instead of $10s.

Fox 26 reports that an ATM at a Bank of America branch in Houston started malfunctioning around midnight on Sunday.

Customers who attempted to withdraw money in denominations of $10 instead received $100 bills. Word quickly spread on social media, causing people to line up outside of the bank.

A police officer spotted one of the social media posts after about two hours.

Authorities then guarded the machine to prevent anyone else from making withdrawals until the ATM was fixed.

“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills,” the bank said in a statement. “We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.