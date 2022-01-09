(CNN) — At least 54 people were injured in a 5-alarm fire in the Bronx in New York City, the FDNY told CNN on Sunday.

About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department were on scene of the fire, which took place on the third floor of a 19-story residential apartment building. The fire has been “knocked down,” the FDNY said.

The department began receiving calls — including a number from residents in upper floors — about the fire a little before 11 a.m.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

