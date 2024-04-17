FAIRFIELD, Maine (WSVN) — A Maine gun shop recently introduced an ‘udderly’ unique store pet that is turning heads and raising spirits, but it isn’t your average household companion.

When you walk into A&G Shooting in Fairfield, Maine, you might expect to see a store cat or dog, but a cow? That’s a new one. Owner Adam Hendsbee decided to hire a cow as the store’s goodwill ambassador on April 9.

“You want to chew on the beard?” Hendsbee joked with the cow, who has quickly adapted to his role in the store. “Didn’t plan on having a cow but now we have a cow so what do you do with a cow? You treat it like a dog and you bring it to work.”

With already one week on the job, the cow has already exceeded expectations as he is drawing in more business.

“He’s brought in more people, I don’t know about business, but a lot of smiling faces,” said Hendsbee.

Employees of the gun shop are in awe of their new coworker.

“He raises spirits, he’s quite a character, he’s awesome for morale,” said Josh Gilbert, an employee who loves to hang out with the cow. “My favorite thing to do is probably sit on the floor and he’ll come and sit right on my lap and just chill.”

When asked how much the cow might be to sell, Hendsbee responded, “He’s priceless. No way, not for sale.”

