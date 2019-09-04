Maid of Honor wears T-Rex costume to wedding after being told to wear whatever she wanted

(WSVN) - A woman serving as the maid of honor took a flexible dress code to a new level.

According to Fox News, Christine Meador was chosen as her sister’s maid of honor and told she could wear whatever she wanted to the wedding.

While other bridesmaids wore dresses to the wedding, Meador went clad in an inflatable T-Rex costume.

“When you’re maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose…I regret nothing,” Meador wrote in a caption to a photo of the bridal party on Facebook.

Meador said she got prior approval from her sister for the costume, and that people acted as if everything was normal.

Meador said she eventually gave the costume away as a gift.

