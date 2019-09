Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Chilean coast

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook the coast of Chile on Sunday, swaying buildings in the capital of Santiago. The national emergency agency said there were no reported injuries or damage to basic services.

Prelim M7.2 Earthquake Off the coast of Maule, Chile Sep-29 15:57 UTC, updates https://t.co/Bej8ieUPA6 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 29, 2019

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 10:57 a.m. local time (1557 GMT) and was centered 66 kilometers (40 miles) west-southwest of the city of Constitucion and about 360 kilometers (225 miles south of Santiago, the capital. The epicenter was 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) below the surface.

In Constitucion, the cathedral was evacuated, but there were no reports of damage. Chilean officials said the quake was felt across a broad swath of the central and south of the country.

The USGS initially calculated the magnitude at 7.2.

