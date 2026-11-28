(CNN) — People ran out of stores in Santa Monica and ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning as a preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the Southern California coast during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The quake hit at 9:30 a.m. PT about 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least four aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.7, followed the quake within the first 45 minutes, according to the USGS. The agency estimates there is a 30% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

“There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said in an update. The LAFD is now in earthquake mode, Lantz said, with personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conducting a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts.

“So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X. “City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed.”

The California Office of Emergency Services said it is actively working with local officials to assess any impacts. “Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks,” the agency said on social media.

There is no tsunami danger from the recent earthquake, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was “on the deeper side” and “clearly felt over most of the LA basin,” Lucy Jones, a faculty associate in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology and director of its Center for Disaster Resilience, said at a news briefing.

“It is one of the larger ones we’ve had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while,” Jones said, adding that she believed the 2014 La Habra earthquake “was the last time we broke five in the LA metropolitan area.” That quake, a magnitude 5.1, was centered near Brea in Orange County, according to the USGS.

“Because this event was down at 12 kilometers depth, that gives you a little bit farther distance for those waves to travel up to the surface and cause shaking,” Elizabeth Cochran, an observational seismologist at the USGS, said at the briefing. “So your shaking levels might be a little lower.”

Allen Husker, manager of the Southern California Seismic Network, said shaking and damage were less because the quake was deep and offshore, compared with the 2014 La Habra quake, which was closer to the surface.

At LAX, CNN’s Sara Sidner reported the terminal started shaking and tiles fell from the ceiling. A video she shared showed tiles falling to the floor as alarms rang out inside the airport.

In Santa Monica, buildings rattled loudly and trees swayed, CNN’s Brad Parks reported.

Shaking was felt in Pasadena, about 27 miles northeast of the epicenter.

The Rose Bowl, the storied stadium in Pasadena, is set to host a rivalry college football game between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon. All lanes are open on the Interstate 210 freeway headed toward the stadium, the Rose Bowl said on social media.

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