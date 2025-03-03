(CNN) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley at roughly 10:15 p.m. Sunday night and was felt in and around Los Angeles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was recorded 1.2 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood, the USGS reported, and came just hours after the movie industry gathered for the Oscars ceremony.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which struck at a depth of nearly 10 miles, USGS said.

According to the survey’s “Did You Feel It?” report, more than 8,000 people all throughout the greater Los Angeles area reported feeling shaking.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a post on X that it would not be entering earthquake mode.

CNN producers near the epicenter reported feeling strong tremors, while shaking was “very apparent” inside CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS’ News studio in Studio City, the outlet reported.

“It was so scary,” one man in North Hollywood told KCAL/KCBS. “I heard some noise, and after the ground was shaking very hard. … I was very, like, chill, but we were surprised. We kept drinking and enjoying our night.”

