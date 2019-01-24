Maduro orders Venezuelan diplomats out of US

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro has ordered all Venezuelan diplomats home from the United States and is closing its embassy — despite U.S. refusal to do the same in his country.

Maduro said Thursday that if U.S. officials had any sense they would pull out their own diplomats from Caracas rather than defying his order to leave.

The Trump administration says Maduro is not now legally president of Venezuela because of a fraudulent election. It recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido, who assumed presidential authority and vowed to remove Maduro.

The U.S. also had snubbed Maduro’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with the United States, saying he doesn’t have the authority to expel U.S. diplomats.

The two countries haven’t exchanged ambassadors in nearly a decade, but they have maintained diplomatic staff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.