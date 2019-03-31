Maduro announces 30-day rationing plan for power

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a 30-day plan to ration electricity as nationwide power cuts continue to inflict misery on millions of people.

Maduro said Sunday on national television that the plan will help deal with the outages that have also cut off water supply and communications for days at a time.

Maduro is also warning against any unrest in reaction to the blackouts, although there were already scattered protests earlier Sunday following a call by opposition leader Juan Guaido to demonstrate against the government’s failure to provide basic services.

Guaido says years of government neglect and corruption has left the electrical grid in shambles after years of mismanagement. Maduro alleges U.S.-led sabotage is the cause of the power cuts, although he has not provided clear evidence.

