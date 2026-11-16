MADISON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — We often hear that dogs are man’s best friend. But in Madison, it appears a cat is a potter’s best friend. John Hunter says he’s been making pottery since he was a teenager. “I like being, you know, hands-on. So I think that was a big part of it. And I apparently had a real good eye for design, right off, and was encouraged in that.”

The 76-year-old has lived all across the world but currently calls Madison home, and his basement has become his studio. When he spent 25 years living in Southern Africa, he used Instagram as a way to share pictures and updates with his family. Now, though, he uses social media as a way to teach others his talent. “It’s a good vehicle to teach and also to share techniques and things,” shared Hunter.

Those videos have taken off in popularity, with over 300,000 followers on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, with videos garnering millions of views.

Montse Ricossa:

What is that like?

John Hunter:

Oh, it’s fun. (laughs) You’d ask my wife if it’s gone to my head. It’s just fun… and it’s given us a platform to share about our faith, but also to share about the pottery.”

Montse Ricossa:

I mean, obviously you and your pottery are the main attraction. But now Georgie seems to have also drawn –

John Hunter:

Let’s be honest, I think Georgie’s the main attraction. (laughs)

Georgie, whose full name is George Alexander McDougall the third, is John’s cat and social media star. “He’s like the catalyst and the reaction. So, it was sort of funny, but it just sort of-he really, all of a sudden, it just went crazy. It went viral. I think we got 3 million views on that first video I did with him in my apron, and he liked it,” said Hunter.

When CBS 58 visited John in his studio, we saw Georgie running around the basement, watching John make pottery while sitting perched on shelves, on top of John’s shoulders and head, on the desk, and even nestled in a bag.

“What should we make today?” asked John to Georgie.

The pottery made as Community Hope Bowls benefits an after-school program John and his wife Suzanne created in Southern Africa when they lived there for 25 years. Hunter said the program is called Community Hope School, designated for orphans and vulnerable children to aid them through teaching and free meals. It costs approximately $8,000 a month to run, according to Hunter.

Hunter has been throwing together his passion for helping, pottery, and teaching, now sharing that online. “I do a little bit of sharing about my faith on that, but mostly I’m just trying to show people how to make plates, how to make cups, how to do things like that. So, it’s fun, and it doesn’t take a lot of time,” he said.

As for how much longer Hunter plans to be a potter, he responded, “as long as I can… throw hard as I can for as long as I can.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.