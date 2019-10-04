Macy’s to hire 80K seasonal workers for holiday season

(WSVN) - Macy’s is going on a hiring spree as it gears up for the upcoming holiday season.

The company sent out a press release outlining its plans to recruit around 80,000 seasonal workers to fill a variety of positions.

Around 30,000 of the 80,000 openings are for its fulfillment facilities.

The remaining positions will be to assist at call centers and retail stores.

A small number, approximately 1,000, will be hired across the country to help with the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other holiday events.

“Our colleagues play an important role in providing the iconic Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s holiday experiences. During the holiday season, we rely on our seasonal colleagues to provide our customers with an excellent shopping experience – whether that’s in stores, online or on the phone,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer.

A nationwide hiring event will be held on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside all Macy’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event.

Macy’s: macysJOBS.com

Bloomingdale’s: bloomingdalesJOBS.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.